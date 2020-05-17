Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Govt has committed Rs 15,000 crore for health related measures so far: Nirmala Sitharaman

Govt has committed Rs 15,000 crore for health related measures so far: Nirmala Sitharaman

The finance minister said the fund was issued for essential items, testing labs and kits along with rolling out of teleconsultation services, the launch of Aarogya Setu app and protection to health care workers with adequate personal protection equipment (PPEs).

Updated: May 17, 2020 11:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was announcing the fifth and last tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to support the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic. (Screengrab)

The government has taken a number of health-related steps for Covid-19 containment and announced Rs 15,000 crore for fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday.

She was announcing the fifth and last tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to support the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The finance minister said the fund was issued for essential items, testing labs and kits along with rolling out of teleconsultation services, the launch of Aarogya Setu app and protection to health care workers with adequate personal protection equipment (PPEs).

Insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh per person for health professionals under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, has been announced, she said. There was an amendment in the Epidemic Diseases Act.



The focus of Sunday’s announcements will be seven sectors, including MGNREGA, health, education, decriminalisation of companies act, ease of doing business, public sector and enterprises and state government and resources related to state governments, she said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Govt to announce new public sector policy for ‘self-reliant’ India: FM
May 17, 2020 12:19 IST
Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon discuss his weight loss on Twitter
May 17, 2020 12:17 IST
Debts related to Covid-19 to be excluded from default under IBC: FM Sitharaman
May 17, 2020 12:15 IST
Gender Bender: Why sensitisation must begin in schools
May 17, 2020 12:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.