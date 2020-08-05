Sections
Home / Business News / Rupee gains 10 paise to close at 74.94 against US dollar

Rupee gains 10 paise to close at 74.94 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened strong at 74.93 against the US dollar, then shuffled between an intra-day high of 74.83 and a low of 74.95 against the US dollar.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 15:27 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Mumbai

Forex traders said positive trend in the equity markets, weak American currency and sustained foreign fund inflows supported the rupee. (REUTERS)

The rupee settled with gains of 10 paise at 74.94 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday tracking positive domestic equities and weak American currency.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened strong at 74.93 against the US dollar, then shuffled between an intra-day high of 74.83 and a low of 74.95 against the US dollar.

The domestic unit finally closed at 74.94 against the greenback, registering gains of 10 paise over its previous close of 75.04 against the US dollar.

Forex traders said positive trend in the equity markets, weak American currency and sustained foreign fund inflows supported the rupee.



Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.19 per cent to 93.20.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 16.53 points higher at 37,704.44 and broader NSE Nifty advanced 3.85 points to 11,099.10.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 703.74 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, surged 1.01 per cent to USD 44.88 per barrel, after Lebanon explosion sparked fears of instability.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chhattisgarh launches social security scheme for tendupatta collectors
Aug 05, 2020 16:09 IST
Jharkhand reports one more Covid death; toll rises to 129
Aug 05, 2020 16:07 IST
Annu Kapoor to young actors: Don’t try to be a Shah Rukh, Salman or Hrithik
Aug 05, 2020 16:06 IST
After blast, Lebanon has enough grain for less than a month, minister says
Aug 05, 2020 16:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.