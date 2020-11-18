Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Rupee opens on flat note against US dollar

Rupee opens on flat note against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 74.49 against the US dollar, then gained ground and touched 74.44 against the American currency. In volatile trade, the local unit also touched 74.52 against the greenback.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 10:51 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

A cashier checks rupee notes inside a room at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (REUTERS)

The rupee opened on a flat note and was trading in a narrow range against the US dollar in opening session on Wednesday as rising Covid-19 cases in the US and Europe offset positive sentiments surrounding the progress on the vaccine front.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 74.49 against the US dollar, then gained ground and touched 74.44 against the American currency. In volatile trade, the local unit also touched 74.52 against the greenback.

The rupee on Tuesday appreciated 16 paise to settle at 74.46 against the US dollar.

The Indian currency opened on a flat note as “as rise in Covid-19 cases in Europe and the US offset positive sentiments surrounding the potential vaccine,” Reliance Securities said in a research note, adding that the rebound in the US dollar this Wednesday morning in Asian trade could also cap gains.



The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.02 per cent to 92.40.

“The US and countries across Europe are enforcing stricter measures to tackle the rising second wave of cases. This has stalled the global risk rally as of now. However, with progress on the vaccine front, there are no signs of panic as yet,” said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 12.03 points lower at 43,940.68, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 14.10 points to 12,860.10.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 4,905.35 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.07 per cent to USD 43.78 per barrel.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Frontline workers, elderly likely on govt’s priority list for Covid-19 vaccine administration
Nov 18, 2020 10:41 IST
US approves first self-testing kit for detecting Covid-19
Nov 18, 2020 11:58 IST
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Nov 18, 2020 07:52 IST
10 killed in road accident in Gujarat, PM Modi condoles deaths
Nov 18, 2020 11:26 IST

latest news

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin betrays Rubina, plays for Rahul in captaincy task
Nov 18, 2020 11:58 IST
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre, claims inflation, unemploymentt at all-time high
Nov 18, 2020 11:58 IST
Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar meets with an accident, escapes unhurt
Nov 18, 2020 11:55 IST
VVS Laxman names player who can be the ‘X-factor’ of Indian team
Nov 18, 2020 11:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.