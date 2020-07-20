Sections
Rupee rises 10 paise to 74.92 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said positive opening in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows supported the rupee.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 10:38 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Mumbai Maharashtra

Rupee had settled at 75.02 against the US dollar on Friday. (Reuters file photo)

The rupee appreciated 10 paise to 74.92 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, tracking positive domestic equities.

The domestic currency had settled at 75.02 against the US dollar on Friday.

Forex traders said positive opening in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows supported the rupee.

However, strengthening American currency and rising Covid-19 cases weighed on the local unit, they added.



The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.15 per cent to 96.08.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 370.11 points higher at 37,390.25, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 108.35 points to 11,010.05.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 697.08 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.63 per cent to USD 42.87 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the number of cases around the world linked to Covid-19 has crossed 1.44 crore and the death toll has topped 6.05 lakh.

In India, the death toll due the disease rose to 27,497 and the number of infections has crossed the 11-lakh mark, according to the health ministry.

