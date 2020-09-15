Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Rupee rises 15 paise to 73.33 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee rises 15 paise to 73.33 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.33 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 15 paise over its previous close.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 10:55 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Mumbai

Forex traders said news related to coronavirus vaccine and sustained foreign fund inflows aided to positive sentiment. (REUTERS)

The rupee strengthened by 15 paise to 73.33 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday as weak American currency and positive domestic equities strengthened investor sentiment.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.33 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 15 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 73.48 against the US dollar.

Forex traders said news related to coronavirus vaccine and sustained foreign fund inflows aided to positive sentiment.



“Global risk sentiment is holding up on hopes of a vaccine becoming available by the end of 2020. US equities ended the session with gains of around 1 per cent,” said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

Meanwhile, retail inflation softened slightly to 6.69 per cent in August as price rise in some food items eased.

“Domestic consumer prices rose 6.69 per cent in August, lower than market expectations but still higher than the RBI upper limit of its tolerance band of 4-6 per cent. Since a higher print was already expected, the bond market should take the data in its stride,” Goenka said.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.18 per cent to 92.88.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 141.59 points higher at 38,898.22, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 43 points to 11,483.05.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 298.22 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.08 per cent to USD 39.58 per barrel. PTI DRR ANS ANS

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over deaths of migrant workers
Sep 15, 2020 10:07 IST
‘Politically-sophisticated’ bid to influence Delhi polls on FB: Ex employee
Sep 15, 2020 11:23 IST
Parliament monsoon session: Jaya Bachchan asks govt to support film industry
Sep 15, 2020 11:30 IST
LIVE: Congress MP questions air ban on Kunal Kamra and warning for media
Sep 15, 2020 11:55 IST

latest news

Congress MLA Govardhan Dangi dies of Covid-19 in Gurugram hospital
Sep 15, 2020 11:58 IST
Clips shows water-filled balloon bursting in slow motion, wows netizens
Sep 15, 2020 11:58 IST
Covid-19: Demand made in RS for using term physical distancing instead of social distancing
Sep 15, 2020 11:53 IST
Is pay-per-view on OTT the way ahead?
Sep 15, 2020 11:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.