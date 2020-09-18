Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Rupee rises 33 paise to 73.33 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee rises 33 paise to 73.33 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.47 against the US dollar, then gained further ground and touched 73.33, registering a rise of 33 paise over its previous close.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 10:50 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Mumbai Maharashtra

On Thursday, rupee depreciated by 14 paise to end at 73.66 against the US dollar. (Reuters)

The rupee strengthened by 33 paise to 73.33 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday as weak American currency and positive domestic equities buoyed investor sentiment.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.47 against the US dollar, then gained further ground and touched 73.33, registering a rise of 33 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, rupee depreciated by 14 paise to end at 73.66 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.07 per cent to 92.90.



On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 97.81 points higher at 39,077.66, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 41.30 points to 39,077.66.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 249.82 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.55 per cent to USD 43.54 per barrel.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India readies for QUAD and 2 plus 2 dialogues, China is elephant in the room
Sep 18, 2020 10:34 IST
Allies for decades, SAD-BJP move away as govt passes farm bills
Sep 18, 2020 10:49 IST
LIVE: Several MPs raise questions on ordinance route of Homeopathy Bill
Sep 18, 2020 11:24 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bombay HC to hear bail pleas of 3 accused in drugs case
Sep 18, 2020 11:13 IST

latest news

Not Kohli or de Villiers, Gavaskar picks RCB’s match-winner in IPL 2020
Sep 18, 2020 11:35 IST
Covid-19: Jharkhand reports record 78% recovery rate
Sep 18, 2020 11:33 IST
Police arrest three suspected of robbing cash-filled vehicle, killing man
Sep 18, 2020 11:26 IST
Congress to move EC after BJP minister says govt can manipulate elections
Sep 18, 2020 11:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.