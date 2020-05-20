Sections
Home / Business News / Rupee rises 6 paise to 75.60 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee rises 6 paise to 75.60 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said a positive start of domestic stocks supported the local unit, while sustained foreign fund outflows and concerns over coronavirus pandemic weighed on the local unit.

Updated: May 20, 2020 12:39 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

The rupee appreciated 6 paise to 75.60 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday tracking positive opening of domestic equities. (Bloomberg)

The rupee appreciated 6 paise to 75.60 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday tracking positive opening of domestic equities.

Forex traders said a positive start of domestic stocks supported the local unit, while sustained foreign fund outflows and concerns over coronavirus pandemic weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.60, registering a rise of 6 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 75.66 against the US dollar.



Domestic bourses were trading on a positive note with the benchmark Sensex trading 281.53 points higher at 30,477.70 and broader Nifty rising 87.20 points to 8,966.30.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.09 per cent higher at 99.46.

Traders said investor sentiment remained fragile amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the domestic as well as global economy.

Globally, over 48.97 lakh people have been infected by the virus and over 3.23 lakh have died.

In India, the death toll due to Covid19 rose to 3,303 and the number of cases climbed to 1.06 lakh, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they sold equity shares worth Rs 1,328.31 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.81 per cent to USD 34.93 per barrel.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pune opens up partially on first day of Lockdown 4.0
May 20, 2020 13:21 IST
61 new cases of Covid-19 in Rajasthan, state tally nears 6,000-mark
May 20, 2020 13:19 IST
Anushka spots dinosaur that looks a lot like Virat, takes video for proof
May 20, 2020 13:17 IST
‘Won’t tolerate Taiwan’s freedom’, says China; Tsai bats for coexistence
May 20, 2020 13:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.