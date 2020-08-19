Sections
Home / Business News / Rupee rises 7 paise to 74.69 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee rises 7 paise to 74.69 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 74.71 against the US dollar, gained further ground and touched 74.69 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 7 paise over its previous close.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 10:36 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Mumbai

Rupee had settled at 74.76 against the US dollar on Tuesday. (Bloomberg)

The rupee appreciated 7 paise to 74.69 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday supported by positive domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows.

It had settled at 74.76 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

“Asian currencies have started with gains against the US dollar this morning and could lend support,” Reliance Securities said in a research note adding that “RBI could be present in the markets to curb volatility”.



Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.08 per cent to 92.34.

Forex traders further said that markets will look ahead to the US Federal Reserve minutes scheduled to release tonight.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 161.08 points higher at 38,689.40 and broader NSE Nifty advanced 47.30 points to 11,432.65.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,134.57 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.75 per cent to USD 45.12 per barrel.

