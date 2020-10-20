Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Rupee settles 12 paise lower at 73.49 against US dollar

Rupee settles 12 paise lower at 73.49 against US dollar

The Indian currency opened at 73.36 at the interbank forex market and, after witnessing a volatile trading session, closed at 73.49 against the American currency, down 12 paise over its previous closing price of 73.37.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 14:42 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Mumbai

During the session, it touched an intra-day high of 73.29 and a low of 73.53 against the greenback. (HT File Photo)

The rupee depreciated by 12 paise and settled for the day at 73.49 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday.

However, capital inflows and strong domestic equities limited the local currency’s fall to some extent.

The Indian currency opened at 73.36 at the interbank forex market and, after witnessing a volatile trading session, closed at 73.49 against the American currency, down 12 paise over its previous closing price of 73.37.

During the session, it touched an intra-day high of 73.29 and a low of 73.53 against the greenback.



Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05 per cent to 93.37.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 183.13 points higher at 40,614.73, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 39.10 points to 11,912.15.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,656.78 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.42 per cent to USD 42.44 per barrel.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

South Kashmir witnesses second encounter in 2 days, 4 terrorists eliminated so far
Oct 20, 2020 15:21 IST
PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm
Oct 20, 2020 13:44 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 cases less than 50,000 for first time in 3 months
Oct 20, 2020 12:38 IST
Pak ISI finds its inspiration in IS tactics, preps to rain drone bombs in J&K
Oct 20, 2020 12:10 IST

latest news

Are KXIP going to play Maxwell as off-spinner?: Chopra predicts one change
Oct 20, 2020 15:30 IST
Yogi strides in battle for Bihar, urges people to vote for Nitish
Oct 20, 2020 15:19 IST
South Kashmir witnesses second encounter in 2 days, 4 terrorists eliminated so far
Oct 20, 2020 15:21 IST
TRP ‘scam’: Ex-Mumbai Police officer moves court to restrain Republic TV from discussing FIR
Oct 20, 2020 15:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.