Sections
Home / Business News / Rupee settles 4 paise lower at 74.84 against US dollar

Rupee settles 4 paise lower at 74.84 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.84 and during the session fluctuated between an intra-day high of 74.80 and a low of 74.88 against the US dollar.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 14:41 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Mumbai

The domestic unit finally closed at 74.84 against the greenback, down 4 paise over its previous close 74.80. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The rupee fell 4 paise to close at 74.84 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday tracking weak domestic equities and strong American currency.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.84 and during the session fluctuated between an intra-day high of 74.80 and a low of 74.88 against the US dollar.

The domestic unit finally closed at 74.84 against the greenback, down 4 paise over its previous close 74.80.

Forex traders said rupee was trading on a muted note after the US Federal Reserve reiterated its dovish stance and held interest rates steady. Further, weak domestic equities weighed on investments sentiments.



Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.13 per cent to 93.57.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 240.57 points lower at 37,830.56 and broader NSE Nifty fell 73.90 points to 11,128.95.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 352.62 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.91 per cent to USD 43.35 per barrel.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Vaping, e-cigarettes linked with cardiovascular disease
Jul 30, 2020 15:08 IST
Gymnastics Australia asks human rights group to probe abuse
Jul 30, 2020 15:08 IST
Kajol’s throwback pic is about avoiding a handshake amid Covid-19 crisis
Jul 30, 2020 15:08 IST
Ibrahimovic likens himself to Benjamin Button after two-goal performance
Jul 30, 2020 15:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.