Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Rupee settles 5 paise lower at 73.36 against US dollar

Rupee settles 5 paise lower at 73.36 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.32 against the greenback, and after witnessing a volatile trading session closed at 73.36, lower by 5 paise from its previous close of 73.31.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 15:30 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Mumbai

During the session, the rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 73.22 and a low of 73.41 against the US dollar. (File Photo)

The rupee pared its initial gains and settled 5 paise lower at 73.36 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday tracking heavy selling in domestic equities and strengthening American currency.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.32 against the greenback, and after witnessing a volatile trading session closed at 73.36, lower by 5 paise from its previous close of 73.31.

During the session, the rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 73.22 and a low of 73.41 against the US dollar.

Forex traders said rising Covid-19 cases and the uncertainty over US stimulus affected investor sentiment.



Further, strengthening American currency and heavy selling in domestic equities also weighed on the domestic currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.34 % to 93.69.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 866.09 points lower at 39,928.65, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 236 points to 11,735.05.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 821.86 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.27% to $ 42.77 per barrel.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Xi aims to be China’s 1st party chairman in 45 yrs, steps up consolidation
Oct 15, 2020 15:51 IST
Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680
Oct 15, 2020 16:05 IST
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Oct 15, 2020 12:41 IST
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
Oct 15, 2020 15:06 IST

latest news

Sania Mirza-Izhaan and Arjun Rampal-Arik rain cuteness alert on Internet
Oct 15, 2020 16:02 IST
China defends controversial Tibet labour program
Oct 15, 2020 16:01 IST
Ever wondered how giraffes eat grass? They do it quite ‘majestically’. Watch
Oct 15, 2020 15:51 IST
Xi aims to be China’s 1st party chairman in 45 yrs, steps up consolidation
Oct 15, 2020 15:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.