Sections
Home / Business News / Rupee settles 6 paise lower at 74.90 against US dollar

Rupee settles 6 paise lower at 74.90 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.85 against the US dollar, then lost ground and finally settled at 74.90 against the American currency, registering a decline of 6 paise over its previous close of 74.84.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 14:45 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Mumbai Maharashtra

During the session, the rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 74.74 and a low of 74.93 against the greenback. (Bloomberg)

The rupee settled 6 paise lower at 74.90 (provisional) against US dollar on Friday tracking weak domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.85 against the US dollar, then lost ground and finally settled at 74.90 against the American currency, registering a decline of 6 paise over its previous close of 74.84.

During the session, the rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 74.74 and a low of 74.93 against the greenback.

Meanwhile, wholesale price-based inflation declined 0.58 per cent in July, even as food items turned costlier. WPI inflation in June was at (-) 1.81 per cent, according to official data.



The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 per cent lower at 93.29.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 376.46 points lower at 37,934.03 and broader NSE Nifty was trading 133.70 points down at 11,166.75.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 416.28 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.67 per cent to USD 44.66 per barrel.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Renuka Shahane: Social media bullying is soul crushing
Aug 14, 2020 14:59 IST
Tropical storm Josephine weakens slightly in Atlantic Ocean
Aug 14, 2020 14:57 IST
Pune Police shares advisory post on the ‘siyappa’ caused by fake news
Aug 14, 2020 14:57 IST
Heavy rains cause waterlogging in parts of Rajasthan
Aug 14, 2020 14:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.