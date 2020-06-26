Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Rupee settles flat at 75.65 against US dollar

Rupee settles flat at 75.65 against US dollar

The rupee opened on a strong note at the interbank forex market at 75.51 against the US dollar, but pared the initial gains and settled at 75.65 against the US dollar, unchanged against its previous close.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 14:54 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Mumbai Maharashtra

During the four-hour trading session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 75.43 and a low of 75.65 against the US dollar. (Reuters)

The rupee pared initial gains and settled on a flat note at 75.65 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as concerns about rising Covid-19 cases weighed on investor sentiment.

Forex traders said risk appetite has waned amid spike in fresh coronavirus infections globally.

The rupee opened on a strong note at the interbank forex market at 75.51 against the US dollar, but pared the initial gains and settled at 75.65 against the US dollar, unchanged against its previous close.

During the four-hour trading session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 75.43 and a low of 75.65 against the US dollar.



“Despite rising coronavirus concerns, the global equity market is trading higher reacting to new stimulus packages and unconventional easing. But, there is a lot of uncertainty over the spike in Covid-19 cases,” said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Gupta further said that “the market is trying to figure out the impact of this on consumer activity in coming months, and it is not clear now because we don’t know how bad this spike is going to get”.

The number of cases around the world linked to the disease has crossed 96.12 lakh and the death toll has topped 4.89 lakh.

Meanwhile, in India, the death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 15,301 and the number of the number of infections rose to 4,90,401, according to the health ministry.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.93 per cent to USD 41.43 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.09 per cent to 97.34.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sharp rise in cases forces Assam to impose 14-day lockdown in Kamrup Metro district from June 28 midnight
Jun 26, 2020 15:43 IST
Maoists organise meeting in Chhattisgarh, 10,000 people attend
Jun 26, 2020 15:41 IST
Richa Chadha hails MNC for dropping ‘fair’ from its skincare range, see pic
Jun 26, 2020 15:39 IST
‘Imagine my state when Dravid, Ganguly, Tendulkar were failing like that’
Jun 26, 2020 15:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.