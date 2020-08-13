Rupee settles on flat note, down 1 paisa at 74.84 against US dollar

Sections
Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:01 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

Rupee had ended at 74.83 against the US dollar in the previous session. (Reuters)

The rupee settled on a flat note, edging just 1 paisa lower to 74.84 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking muted domestic equities.

During the session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 74.78 and a low of 74.92 against the greenback.

It had ended at 74.83 against the US dollar in the previous session.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.32 per cent to 93.14.



Investors are awaiting Consumer Price Index (CPI) data scheduled to be released later in the day for further cues, forex traders said.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 27.93 points lower at 38,341.70 and the broader NSE Nifty was trading 1 point up at 11,309.40.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 351.15 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.29 per cent to USD 45.56 per barrel.

