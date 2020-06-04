Sections
Home / Business News / Rupee slips 15 paise to 75.62 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee slips 15 paise to 75.62 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee opened weak at 75.62 at the interbank forex market, down 15 paise over its last close.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 14:17 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

Rupee had settled at 75.47 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

The rupee depreciated 15 paise to 75.62 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday as strengthening US dollar and US-China trade tensions weighed on investor sentiments.

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund flows and the revival of business activities supported the local unit, but concerns about US-China trade tiff dragged the local unit down.

The rupee opened weak at 75.62 at the interbank forex market, down 15 paise over its last close.

It had settled at 75.47 against the US dollar on Wednesday.



“Strong local shares, supported by foreign fund inflows could keep depreciation limited,” Reliance Securities said in a research note, adding that investors will look ahead to cues from the European Central Bank’s meeting and US jobless claims data.

Investors are also concerned about rising number of coronavirus cases and its impact on the global as well as domestic economy.

The number of cases around the world linked to the disease has crossed 64.32 lakh and the death toll has topped 3.85 lakh.

Meanwhile, in India, the death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 6,075 and the number of the number of infections rose to 2,16,919, according to the health ministry.

On the equities front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was quoting 15.75 points higher at 34,125.29 and broader Nifty rose 8.60 points to 10,070.15.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they bought equity shares worth Rs 1,851.12 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.41 per cent to USD 39.23 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.19 per cent to 97.45.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Large number of shark teeth found at Rajasthan’s fossil site
Jun 04, 2020 15:32 IST
Shiva Linga desecrated in Ludhiana’s Jagraon
Jun 04, 2020 15:28 IST
2 cops infected with Covid-19 in GB Nagar: Report
Jun 04, 2020 15:27 IST
That’s what successful captains do: Uthappa on playing under Gambhir at KKR
Jun 04, 2020 15:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.