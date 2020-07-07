Sections
Home / Business News / Rupee slips 6 paise to 74.74 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee slips 6 paise to 74.74 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said, while firm start of the equity market and foreign fund inflows supported the rupee, factors like strong dollar, and rising Covid-19 cases dragged down the local unit.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 10:53 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Mumbai Maharashtra

The rupee opened weak at 74.74 at the interbank forex market, down 6 paise over its last close. (Reuters)

The rupee depreciated 6 paise to 74.74 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday on strengthening American currency even as domestic equities started on a positive note.

Forex traders said, while firm start of the equity market and foreign fund inflows supported the rupee, factors like strong dollar, and rising Covid-19 cases dragged down the local unit.

The rupee opened weak at 74.74 at the interbank forex market, down 6 paise over its last close.

It had settled at 74.68 against the US dollar on Monday.



“Cues from Asia remained firm as most currencies started with gains against the US dollar, supported by hopes of quick recovery from the pandemic,” Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Rupee could witness further appreciation led by gains in equities due to foreign fund inflows and weak US dollar, it added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.04 per cent to 96.75.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 109.07 points higher at 36,596.35 and broader NSE Nifty rose 14.40 points to 10,778.05.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 348.35 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.39 per cent to USD 42.93 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the number of cases around the world linked to Covid-19 has crossed 1.15 crore and the death toll has topped 5.37 lakh.

In India, the death toll due the disease rose to 20,160 and the number of infections crossed the 7 lakh-mark, according to the health ministry.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

France: Emmanuel Macron ousts security chief after police protests
Jul 07, 2020 11:18 IST
Will it be safe to use public washrooms post COVID-19?
Jul 07, 2020 11:18 IST
Maoists preponed tactical counter-offensive campaign in Chhattisgarh
Jul 07, 2020 11:15 IST
Total shutdown in parts of Bengal’s Malda for a week as Covid-19 cases rise
Jul 07, 2020 11:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.