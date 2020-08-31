Sections
Home / Business News / Rupee surges 14 paise to 73.25 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee surges 14 paise to 73.25 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said heavy buying in domestic equities, and strong Asian currencies also aided the positive trend in the local unit.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 10:41 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The rupee had surged 43 paise to close at 73.39 to the US dollar on Friday, its best closing level in nearly six months. (REUTERS)

The rupee appreciated 14 paise to 73.25 against the American currency in early trade on Monday tracking weak US dollar and sustained foreign fund inflows into the domestic equity market.

Forex traders said heavy buying in domestic equities, and strong Asian currencies also aided the positive trend in the local unit.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.26 against the US dollar, then gained further ground and touched 73.25 against the greenback, registering a rise of 14 paise over its previous close.

The rupee had surged 43 paise to close at 73.39 to the US dollar on Friday, its best closing level in nearly six months.



Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09 per cent to 92.29.

“The US dollar continues to get pummeled. The comments by US Fed chair Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole about Fed adopting average inflation targeting implies inflation expectations can rise without overnight rates rising. “This has resulted in the US yield curve steepening. US real rates are lower and that is weighing on the US dollar,” said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 325.89 points higher at 39,793.20 and broader NSE Nifty advanced 97.05 points to 11,744.65.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,004.11 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.61 per cent to USD 46.09 per barrel.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China carries out ‘provocative military movements’ near Pangong Tso: Army
Aug 31, 2020 11:12 IST
How Prashant Bhushan criminal contempt case progressed in Supreme Court
Aug 31, 2020 09:54 IST
BJP wants a Hindu majority to emerge in J&K: Farooq Abdullah
Aug 31, 2020 09:58 IST
Yet another spike of over 78,000 Covid-19 cases, all-India tally above 3.62 million
Aug 31, 2020 10:26 IST

latest news

Mr 360 degree is back! AB de Villiers hits the nets in UAE - WATCH
Aug 31, 2020 11:19 IST
Dhruv Vikram says he’s waiting to get back to a film set
Aug 31, 2020 11:15 IST
3.84 lakh Mid Day Meal cooks in Uttar Pradesh to be trained in food safety, nutrition
Aug 31, 2020 11:15 IST
As Maha govt is set to roll out more relaxations, August saw almost half of its total cases
Aug 31, 2020 11:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.