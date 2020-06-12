Sections
Home / Business News / Rupee tanks 31 paise, slips below 76 per dollar level in early trade

Rupee tanks 31 paise, slips below 76 per dollar level in early trade

The rupee opened weak at 76.10 at the interbank forex market, down 31 paise over its last close.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 11:06 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Mumbai Maharashtra

The rupee settled at 75.79 against the US dollar on Thursday. (Reuters)

The rupee depreciated 31 paise to 76.10 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday as strengthening US dollar, weak domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment.

Forex traders said risk appetite has waned and there is growing concern about a resurgence of Covid-19 infections.

The rupee opened weak at 76.10 at the interbank forex market, down 31 paise over its last close.

It had settled at 75.79 against the US dollar on Thursday.



Traders said, market participants are keenly awaiting Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data scheduled to be released later in the day for further cues.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 795.59 points lower at 32,742.78 and broader NSE Nifty fell 221.80 points to 9,680.20.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth Rs 805.14 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.27 per cent to USD 38.06 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.12 per cent to 96.85.

Meanwhile, investor sentiment remained fragile amid rising coronavirus cases across the world.

India recorded over 10,000 new Covid-19 cases in a day for the first time, taking the tally to 2,97,535, while the death toll rose to 8,498 with a record single-day spike of 396 fatalities, according to the Health Ministry data.

Globally, the number of cases linked to the disease has crossed 75.14 lakh and the death toll has topped 4.21 lakh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

World Day against Child Labour 2020: Significance and Theme
Jun 12, 2020 12:15 IST
US naval buildup in Indo-Pacific seen as warning to China
Jun 12, 2020 12:14 IST
Seattle mayor tells Donald Trump to ‘go back to your bunker’
Jun 12, 2020 12:14 IST
Illicit liquor trade in Punjab under ED lens
Jun 12, 2020 12:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.