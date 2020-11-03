Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Rupee trims early gains to end flat at 74.41 against US dollar

Rupee trims early gains to end flat at 74.41 against US dollar

The rupee opened sharply higher at 74.34 amid heavy buying in local stock markets. The domestic currency rushed to hit the day’s high of 74.25.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 14:53 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Mumbai Maharashtra

Despite the early bounce, Rupee appeared to struggle, even as the dollar remained broadly weak. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The rupee on Tuesday settled almost flat at 74.41 against the US dollar after its initial gains were erased despite strong equity markets.

Despite the early bounce, the home unit appeared to struggle, even as the dollar remained broadly weak.

The rupee opened sharply higher at 74.34 amid heavy buying in local stock markets. The domestic currency rushed to hit the day’s high of 74.25.

It gave up initial gains to finally settle at 74.41, showing gain of just 1 paisa over the previous close.



Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.42 per cent to 93.75.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 488.74 points higher at 40,246.32, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 136.40 points to 11,805.55.

Foreign institutional investors emerged as net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 740.61 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.72 per cent to USD 39.64 per barrel.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Nov 03, 2020 10:14 IST
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Nov 03, 2020 14:25 IST
China reject report of its seizure of Nepalese territory
Nov 03, 2020 15:51 IST
US Elections 2020: Voting begins, first ballots cast in New Hampshire
Nov 03, 2020 13:26 IST

latest news

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BSF official dies of heart attack at polling booth
Nov 03, 2020 16:16 IST
Haridwar temples, shrines to don saffron look for Mahakumbh 2021
Nov 03, 2020 16:18 IST
Madhuri Dixit remembers her first death scene as Parinda turns 31
Nov 03, 2020 16:14 IST
Punevotes.org gives Bapat an ‘A’ for voicing grievances, but ground performance “missing”
Nov 03, 2020 16:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.