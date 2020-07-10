Rupee weakens by 17 paise against US dollar in opening trade

Sections
The dollar index, which measures the American currency’s strength against a basket of major currencies, was at 96.8640, up 0.17 per cent.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 11:13 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Press Trust of India

Rupee closed at 74.99 a dollar on Thursday. (Reuters)

The Indian rupee dropped 17 paise to trade at 75.16 against the American currency in opening deals on Friday on emergence of demand for US dollar from importers and banks.

The local unit had closed at 74.99 a dollar on Thursday.

Forex traders attributed the rupee’s weakness to stronger US dollar against its key rival currencies. The dollar index, which measures the American currency’s strength against a basket of major currencies, was at 96.8640, up 0.17 per cent.

Meanwhile, global crude oil benchmark Brent Futures declined 0.78 per cent to trade at USD 42.02 per barrel.



On the equity market front, Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were marginally lower in early trade. Foreign investors bought equities worth Rs 212.77 crore on Thursday, exchange data showed.

