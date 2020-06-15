Safal partners with Zomato for doorstep delivery of fruits, vegetables

Each of the 11 Safal outlets will cater to a radius of 10 km around them. Consumers can avail the facility of home delivery by ordering the products through the Zomato application. (Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo)

Mother Dairy-owned fruits and vegetables brand Safal has partnered with Zomato to begin the home delivery of fruits and vegetables.

In the first phase, Safal has initiated delivery from 11 booths in select locations of Delhi-NCR. Safal booths located in these areas will ensure stock availability while the food delivery app will deliver fruits and vegetables at the doorsteps of consumers.

Each of the 11 Safal outlets will cater to a radius of 10 km around them. Consumers can avail the facility of home delivery by ordering the products through the Zomato application.

Pradipta Sahoo, Business Head - Safal, Mother Dairy Fruits & Vegetables Pvt Ltd said, “To catalyse the ease of living and convenience for our consumers, Safal has initiated the home delivery option in partnership with Zomato.”

Sahoo added: “We are taking requisite precautions to offer safe and quality products to our consumers. In the initial phase, key locations of Delhi-NCR like Saket, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Janakpuri, and Panchsheel Enclave in Delhi and Sector 50 and sector 29 in Noida will be covered. Going forward, the service will gradually be expanded to other outlets to ensure coverage to the entire Delhi-NCR region.”