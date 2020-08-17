Sections
Home / Business News / Sale of Daewoo’s land sparks hope for banks

Sale of Daewoo’s land sparks hope for banks

Daewoo Motors India had an estimated debt of more than Rs3,500 crore when ICICI Bank took it to the debt recovery tribunal in 2002. A process to sell the land assets was last initiated in 2019.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 05:38 IST

By Shayan Ghosh and Malyaban Ghosh, Mint Mumbai/New Delhi

A motorcyclist and passenger travel past branches of ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. and Punjab National Bank (PNB) on a near-empty street in Mumbai. (Bloomberg File Photo )

More than 18 years after lenders to Daewoo Motors India recalled their loans and moved court to take charge of the company’s assets, a debt recovery tribunal (DRT) has cleared the sale of the carmaker’s land assets for at least Rs380 crore.

The lenders included ICICI Bank, Exim Bank, State Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, IDBI Bank and Canara Bank. They had sold their exposures between 2005 and 2007 to Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd and the Stressed Assets Stabilisation Fund for recovery of dues. Two people aware of the development said while this will not be the first time the assets of Daewoo Motors India will go on sale, any recovery will cheer lenders who are expecting an overall rise in bad loans after the end of a moratorium at August-end.

Daewoo Motors India had an estimated debt of more than Rs3,500 crore when ICICI Bank took it to the debt recovery tribunal in 2002. A process to sell the land assets was last initiated in 2019.

“The asset will go under the hammer on September 7 and we are hoping that after almost two decades, there will be some fruitful recovery,” said one of the two people cited above.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nancy Pelosi calls House back to address postal service crisis
Aug 17, 2020 06:09 IST
Manchester United punished as old frailties at both ends return
Aug 17, 2020 06:08 IST
Brady claims first WTA title at Top Seed Open as WTA marks US return
Aug 17, 2020 06:06 IST
Coronavirus death toll in US hits 170,000 ahead of fall flu season
Aug 17, 2020 06:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.