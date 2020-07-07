Sections
Home / Business News / SAT permits SEBI to levy higher penalties on ICRA Ltd

SAT permits SEBI to levy higher penalties on ICRA Ltd

The Tribunal was hearing a petition filed by ICRA Ltd against a second showcause notice issued by SEBI on 28 January where the regulator sought to increase the monetary penalty against the credit rating agency.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 07:27 IST

By Jayshree P Upadhyay, Livemint Mumbai

Under Section 15-I (3) of SEBI Act, the watchdog had issued fresh notices after the board of it felt that ₹25 lakh of penalty imposed on December 26 on three rating agencies were inadeqaute. (Reuters file photo)

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in an order ruled that Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has powers to enhance penalties or levy higher penalty than originally imposed.

The Tribunal was hearing a petition filed by ICRA Ltd against a second showcause notice issued by SEBI on 28 January where the regulator sought to increase the monetary penalty against the credit rating agency. ICRA in its plea at SAT had sought to stay these proceedings.

Under Section 15-I (3) of SEBI Act, the watchdog had issued fresh notices after the board of it felt that ₹25 lakh of penalty imposed on December 26 on three rating agencies were inadeqaute. SAT in its order last week ruled that SEBI has powers to relook at its penalty orders

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM must apologise for remarks made at all-party meet on June 19: Congress
Jul 07, 2020 08:14 IST
Happy Birthday Dhoni: 5 times MSD made bold call that won India matches
Jul 07, 2020 08:12 IST
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
Jul 07, 2020 08:18 IST
Delhi Covid-19 cases top 100,000; India death toll hits 20k
Jul 07, 2020 08:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.