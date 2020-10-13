Sections
Home / Business News / SBI online banking services down, ATM and POS machines functional

SBI online banking services down, ATM and POS machines functional

The State Bank of India (SBI) said that services are likely to resume by noon.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 12:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SBI ATM services are operational. (Mint File Photo )

The online banking services of State Bank of India (SBI) were down, the bank informed in a tweet on Tuesday, adding that ATM and point of sale (POS) machine services remain operational.

“Intermittent connectivity issues have delayed making our Core Banking System available to our esteemed customers today,” it wrote in Twitter, adding that to services are likely to resume by noon.

 

