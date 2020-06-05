Sections
Home / Business News / SBI reports over four-fold jump in Q4 profit at Rs 3,581 crore

SBI reports over four-fold jump in Q4 profit at Rs 3,581 crore

State Bank of India (SBI) had registered a profit of Rs 838.4 crore during January-March period of 2018-19, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 14:58 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

On the asset front, gross non performing assets (NPAs) of the bank improved at 6.15 per cent of gross advances as on March 31, 2020 as against 7.53 per cent by the same period of 2019. (Mint)

The country’s largest lender SBI on Friday reported over four-fold jump in stand alone net profit at Rs 3,580.81 crore for March quarter 2019-20.

State Bank of India (SBI) had registered a profit of Rs 838.4 crore during January-March period of 2018-19, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Income of the bank during March quarter of the last financial year rose to Rs 76,027.51 crore from Rs 75,670.5 crore in the same period of 2018-19, SBI said.

On the asset front, gross non performing assets (NPAs) of the bank improved at 6.15 per cent of gross advances as on March 31, 2020 as against 7.53 per cent by the same period of 2019.



Net NPA or bad loans stood at 2.23 per cent as on March 31, 2020 as compared to 3.01 per cent by the year-ago same period.

SBI stock was trading at Rs 178.70 on the BSE, up 2.67 per cent from the previous close.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sachin Pilot ties Safa in under 30 seconds, shares video
Jun 05, 2020 15:49 IST
Sensex rallies 306.54 points to end at 34,287.24, Nifty jumps 113.05 points to 10,142.15
Jun 05, 2020 15:46 IST
Actor Rajesh Kareer asks Good Samaritans to stop giving him more money
Jun 05, 2020 15:41 IST
Bentley to cut 1,000 UK jobs to contain fallout from coronavirus crisis
Jun 05, 2020 15:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.