Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / SEBI allows new fund category, soothing industry worries

SEBI allows new fund category, soothing industry worries

SEBI in September demanded an equal allocation of 25% for large-, mid- and small-cap shares in so-called multi-cap funds that manage assets worth about $20 billion in an effort to make their investments true to the name of the scheme.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 02:33 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Mumbai

Mutual fund houses welcomed SEBI’s move on Friday, saying many would simply rename their multi-cap fund to the new category (REUTERS)

India’s market regulator has introduced a new category of mutual funds that can invest freely across large-, mid- and small-cap stocks, less than two months after a rule change sparked fears that some funds could be forced to reallocate their holdings.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday announced “flexi cap” schemes that would have to invest a minimum of 65% of total assets in equity, and allowed fund houses to rename existing schemes to the new category.

SEBI in September demanded an equal allocation of 25% for large-, mid- and small-cap shares in so-called multi-cap funds that manage assets worth about $20 billion in an effort to make their investments true to the name of the scheme.

That raised concerns the funds would start dumping blue-chip stocks in favour of riskier bets to comply, as some multi-cap schemes had allocated more than 70-80% to large-cap stocks.



It also led to a rally in small- and mid-cap stocks in anticipation of possible big purchases by funds and prompted the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) to lobby for the new category without restrictions.

Mutual fund houses welcomed SEBI’s move on Friday, saying many would simply rename their multi-cap fund to the new category.

“This also would give flexibility to managers to make investment decisions (based on) their conviction on the companies irrespective of their market caps,” said Akhil Chaturvedi, head of sales at Motilal Oswal AMC.

Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Mahindra AMC, said its multi-cap fund, the largest such scheme in India, would move to the flexi-cap category after requisite approvals.

“Except the name of the fund ... everything else - fund manager, investment process and fund portfolio - will remain the same as before,” said Shah, who is also the chairman of AMFI.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Election 2020: Mr. President-elect?
Nov 07, 2020 02:12 IST
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Nov 06, 2020 21:37 IST
IPL 2020: Holder, Williamson prevent Hyderabad blues
Nov 06, 2020 23:48 IST
US Election 2020: Donald Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene
Nov 07, 2020 01:13 IST

latest news

Mutated variant of coronavirus linked to minks found in 214 people in Denmark
Nov 07, 2020 02:35 IST
SEBI’s new fund category soothes industry worries
Nov 07, 2020 02:33 IST
SpiceJet gets payment reprieve from Supreme Court
Nov 07, 2020 02:32 IST
Indians most intent on Covid-19 vaccine: Global survey
Nov 07, 2020 02:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.