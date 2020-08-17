Sections
Home / Business News / Sebi imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Bank of Baroda

Sebi imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda on Monday said capital markets regulator Sebi has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the bank for violating mutual fund regulations.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 16:31 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Bank of Baroda shares closed 0.11 per cent up at Rs 46.15 apiece on BSE. (Reuters file photo)

Bank of Baroda on Monday said capital markets regulator Sebi has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the bank for violating mutual fund regulations.

“The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in exercise of power...has imposed penalty aggregating to Rs 10 lakh on the bank for non-compliance of Regulation 7B of Sebi (Mutual Fund Regulations), 1996 with the directions issued by Sebi in the case of holding, more than prescribed limit, equity shares of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd and UTI Trustee Pvt Ltd,” Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing.

Whole time member of the Sebi had earlier directed the bank to comply with the guidelines on or before December 31, 2020, the filing said.

Bank of Baroda shares closed 0.11 per cent up at Rs 46.15 apiece on BSE.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Locals oppose wall around Tagore’s Visva Bharati university ground, demolish gates
Aug 17, 2020 16:50 IST
Vincent Kompany retires as a player, become head coach of Anderlecht
Aug 17, 2020 16:48 IST
Rajesh Deshmukh is appointed as Pune district collector
Aug 17, 2020 16:47 IST
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
Aug 17, 2020 16:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.