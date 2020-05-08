Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / SEBI instructs Franklin Templeton to ensure return of $4.1 bn to investors

SEBI instructs Franklin Templeton to ensure return of $4.1 bn to investors

Franklin’s global Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Johnson on a post-earnings conference call said to SEBI that India’s new rules on investment in unlisted debt “orphaned” a third of their funds.

Updated: May 08, 2020 09:51 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar,

Franklin Templeton has been asked by SEBI to return the money frozen by the company. (Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

India’s capital markets regulator rebutted claims that tighter rules pushed Franklin Templeton into freezing six debt funds last month, and said the asset manager should focus on returning the $4.1 billion to investors.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s comments come after Franklin’s global Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Johnson on a post-earnings conference call said India’s new rules on investment in unlisted debt “orphaned” a third of their funds as these bonds could no longer be traded.

The new regulations were enforced after the collapse of a major infrastructure financier in September 2018, SEBI said in a statement Thursday. The rules were created by a committee that included representation from Franklin, according to the statement.

“Despite the regulations being clear, some mutual fund schemes seem to have chosen to have high concentrations of high risk, unlisted, opaque, bespoke, structured debt securities with low credit ratings and seem to have chosen not to rebalance their portfolios even during the almost 12 months available to them so far,” SEBI said.



“In the current scenario, Franklin Templeton should focus on returning the money of investors as soon as possible,” it added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
May 08, 2020 10:34 IST
16 migrant workers slept on railway track after 35 km walk home, run over
May 08, 2020 11:00 IST
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
May 08, 2020 11:04 IST
‘Heart full of sorrow’: Leaders mourn workers killed in Maharashtra train accident
May 08, 2020 10:52 IST

latest news

Rupert Grint welcomes baby girl with girlfriend Georgia Groome
May 08, 2020 11:25 IST
Pune-based cricket museum buys Azhar Ali’s bat to raise funds
May 08, 2020 11:25 IST
Migrants face discrimination at home as villagers fear corona spread
May 08, 2020 11:24 IST
Aarogya Setu beats Netflix in world’s most downloaded app list for April
May 08, 2020 11:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.