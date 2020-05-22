Sections
Sensex, Nifty end in the red dragged by banks, financials

Sensex, Nifty end in the red dragged by banks, financials

Updated: May 22, 2020 15:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai: A man wears a mask and walks past the BSE building, (PTI)

Indian equity markets snapped a three-day gaining streak to end lower on Friday, dragged by banks and financial heavyweights, including HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 0.84% or 260.31 points at 30,672 and the Nifty 50 index closed 67.00 points or 0.74% lower at 9,039.25.

Among the sectors, BSE Finance and BSE Bankex lost 3% and 2.44%, respectively. On the other hand, IT and Tech indices rose 1.68% and 1.44%, respectively.

M&M gained 4.46% and IT bellwether Infosys with a growth of nearly 3.01% and were the top gainer on Sensex, followed by Asian Paints, Ultra Cement and Tech Mahindra. Titan, Bharti Airtel, Nestle were among top Sensex laggards for the day.



Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Financial Bank ended 3.33% and 2.88% lower respectively, while the Nifty IT and Nifty Media index held on to gains.

Sensex ended 1.3% lower while the Nifty shed 1.1% for the week.

