Sensex at around 31,000, Nifty hovers 9,120; auto, banks drag

Indian equity markets opened higher on Friday with Nifty near 9100 level but quickly slipped after a majority of Asian indices gave up gains as the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases continue to rise across the globe.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened 0.56% up at 31,296 and the NSE Nifty 50 opened at 9,182 up 0.43%. Both the benchmarks gave up their modest gains soon after.

At 9:27am, the S&P BSE Sensex is down 97.29 points or 0.31% at 31,025.60, and the Nifty was down 24.45 points or 0.27%% at 9,118.30.

Domestic equity benchmarks had settled with losses on Thursday on the back of weak global markets. The 30-share Sensex plunged 885 points or 2.77% to end at 31,123, while the broader Nifty 50 index declined 241 points or 2.57% to close the session at 9,142.

Out of 30 Sensex stocks of the BSE Sensex, 20 scrips were trading in negative territory. M&M was the top Sensex loser down 3.27%, followed by Maruti, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Finance.

ONGC, NTPC, HUL, Nestle India and Tata Steel were among top Sensex gainers.

Most of the sectoral indices were trading in red and Nifty Auto index was down nearly 1.5%. The Nifty Metal index was nearly half a per cent up, led by gains in Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco Industries and Jindal Steel.

Asian stock markets were trading mixed as investors awaited the release of China’s industrial production data.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.05% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index also dropped 0.11%. Shanghai Composite gained 0.10%. Shares in Australia saw gains, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.69%.

Wall Street surged on Thursday as investors weighed the prospect of economic recovery against bellicose remarks from President Donald Trump regarding US-China trade, according to Reuters.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.61% to end at 23,622.19 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.16%, to 2,852.63. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.92% to 8,944.66.