Home / Business News / Sensex down 400 points in early trade, Nifty drops to 10,250

Sensex down 400 points in early trade, Nifty drops to 10,250

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 10:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Traders monitor BSE index at a brokerage firm in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo )

Indian equity indices opened in red on Monday with BSE Sensex plunging 400 points and the broader Nifty giving up the 10,300-level in early trade amid negative cues from global markets.

At 9:50 am, Sensex was down 437.77 points or 1.24% trading at 34,733.50 while Nifty fell 124.30 points or 1.20% to trade at 10,258.70.

Bajaj Finance was the top loser in the Sensex pack, dropping around 4%, followed by Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC duo and Infosys.

About 614 shares advanced, 621 shares declined, and 72 shares were unchanged.



In the previous session on Friday, the BSE barometer ended 329.17 points, or 0.94% higher at 35,171.27 and Nifty was up 94.10 points or 0.90% to close at 10,383.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Japan and Seoul were trading with significant losses. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.69 % to $40.24 per barrel.

(With agency inputs)

