Sensex down by 80 points after high opening, closes at 48,093; Nifty closes near 14,100 mark After opening on a high note, Sensex down by 80 points , closes at 48,093 and Nifty closes near 14,100 mark on Thursday. Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 15:52 IST By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sensex closes at 48,093 and Nifty ends near 14,100 mark on Thursday. In picture - BSE. (PTI)