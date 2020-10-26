Sections
Indian shares fall as Reliance, metal stocks weigh

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.21% to 11,904.15 by 0354 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.25% at 40,588.24.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 09:41 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Bengaluru

Reliance, India’s most valuable stock, fell 1.2%. (PTI File Photo)

Indian shares fell on Monday, dragged down by Reliance Industries after a Singapore arbitration panel put its deal for Future Group assets on hold and as metal stocks declined following weak earnings from JSW Steel.

Reliance, India’s most valuable stock, fell 1.2%.

The Nifty metals index was 0.42% lower after sector heavyweight JSW Steel reported a weaker-than-expected profit for the September quarter on Friday.

The steelmaker’s shares fell about 2.3%.

