Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Markets snap 8-session winning streak; Sensex drops 236 points

Markets snap 8-session winning streak; Sensex drops 236 points

SBI was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 16:08 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Mumbai

A screen on the facade of BSE building in Mmumbai. (PTI)

Snapping its eight-session winning run, equity benchmark Sensex ended 236 points lower on Thursday, tracking losses in financial counters as profit-booking emerged amid lacklustre global cues. The new set of stimulus measures announced by the government also failed to enthuse investors, traders said. After dropping 466.12 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 236.48 points or 0.54 per cent lower at 43,357.19.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 58.35 points or 0.46 per cent to 12,690.80.

SBI was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.

On the other hand, HUL, ITC, L&T, Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra ended with gains.



“Having witnessed continued rebound for last eight trading days, domestic equities finally took a pause today and profit booking was visible in financials stocks,” said Arjun Yash Mahajan, Head Institutional Business at Reliance Securities. Announcement of fiscal stimulus under Aatmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 by the finance minister mainly focused on job creation and pick up in infrastructure developments in the country, he stated.

He added that a large number of mid-cap and small-cap stocks witnessed rebound with emerging clarity over corporate earnings in the backdrop of favourable management commentary and the government’s serious efforts to spur investment activities in the country.

Announcing a slew of measures to boost the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier in the day said the Indian economy is witnessing a strong recovery after a long and strict lockdown.

She unveiled a new job creation scheme by giving subsidy to those establishments that make new hires. The subsidy would be to cover for retirement fund contributions by employees as well as employers for two years.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended in the red, while Tokyo settled on a positive note.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with losses in early deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.07 per cent lower at USD 43.77 per barrel.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th ASEAN-India Summit
Nov 12, 2020 16:55 IST
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
Nov 12, 2020 15:30 IST
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
Nov 12, 2020 15:28 IST
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
Nov 12, 2020 14:50 IST

latest news

240 rare books returned to owners post ‘Mission: Impossible’ burglary in UK
Nov 12, 2020 17:05 IST
WhatsApp under scrutiny as Germany probes messaging apps
Nov 12, 2020 17:05 IST
Rupee slumps 28 paise against US dollar
Nov 12, 2020 17:05 IST
What’s the fuss about content on television?
Nov 12, 2020 17:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.