Sections
Home / Business News / Sensex drops 579.74 points in opening session to 38,411; Nifty down 170.40 points to 11,357

Sensex drops 579.74 points in opening session to 38,411; Nifty down 170.40 points to 11,357

The 30-share BSE index was trading 615.70 points or 1.58 per cent lower at 38,375.24; while the NSE Nifty crashed 170.40 points or 1.48 per cent at 11,357.05.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 09:58 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In the previous session, Sensex ended 95.09 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 38,990.94; and the NSE Nifty closed 7.55 points or 0.07 per cent down at 11,527.45. (PTI)

Domestic equity benchmark Sensex plunged over 600 points in opening session on Friday tracking a massive selloff in global equities.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 615.70 points or 1.58 per cent lower at 38,375.24; while the NSE Nifty crashed 170.40 points or 1.48 per cent at 11,357.05.

SBI was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC twins and HCL Tech.

On the other hand, Maruti was the sole gainer.



In the previous session, Sensex ended 95.09 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 38,990.94; and the NSE Nifty closed 7.55 points or 0.07 per cent down at 11,527.45.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 7.72 crore on a net basis on Thursday.

According to traders, domestic equities followed the massive selloff in global equities.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended with heavy losses in overnight session led by carnage in technology stocks with Apple shares plunging around 8 per cent.

Following suit, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with over 1 per cent losses in mid-session deals.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.98 per cent lower at USD 43.64 per barrel.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

All eyes on Rajnath, Wei meeting in Moscow to break Ladakh deadlock
Sep 04, 2020 09:59 IST
A skewed recovery, and systemic headwinds
Sep 04, 2020 08:56 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Actor’s ex-aide Samuel Miranda detained by Narcotics Control Bureau
Sep 04, 2020 10:14 IST
Assured of safe stay by Priyanka Gandhi, Kafeel Khan arrives in Rajasthan
Sep 04, 2020 09:09 IST

latest news

Bihar STET re-exam: Candidates say exam centres too far, means of transport too few
Sep 04, 2020 10:12 IST
Ayodhya’s Ram ki Paidi set for major facelift by this Diwali
Sep 04, 2020 10:12 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Actor’s ex-aide Samuel Miranda detained by Narcotics Control Bureau
Sep 04, 2020 10:14 IST
Bihar BSSC 1st Inter level main exam date announced at bssc.bih.nic.in
Sep 04, 2020 10:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.