Sensex ends 223 points up; Nifty settles above 9,500 level

Both benchmarks indices had gained 5% each in the last two trading sessions. (ANI)

Domestic equity markets ended up for the third straight day on Friday ahead of the release of GDP data for January-March quarter of 2019-20, which may show growth contracting as much as 5%.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended points or 0.69% or 223.51 points up 32,424.10 levels and the Nifty50 settled at 9,580.30, 90.20 points or 0.95% on the first day on June series.

ONGC, Bajaj Auto and ITC were among the gainers on Sensex. Vodafone Idea Ltd gained over 30% on report that Google is in talks to buy a 5% stake in the company.

The Nifty sectoral indices were largely in the green, led by Nifty Realty and Nifty FMCG, up 4.28% and 2.97% respectively. IOC, Coal India, Wipro, ONGC and Gail were the Nifty top gainers, while top losers included Infosys, Adani Ports, TCS, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel.

Sensex had opened 0.5% lower at 32,041 while the NSE Nifty 50 index opened at 9,422, down 0.7%. Both benchmarks indices had gained 5% each in the last two trading sessions.