Sections
Home / Business News / Sensex ends 223 points up; Nifty settles above 9,500 level

Sensex ends 223 points up; Nifty settles above 9,500 level

The S&P BSE Sensex ended points or 0.69% or 223.51 points up 32,424.10 levels and the Nifty50 settled at 9,580.30, 90.20 points or 0.95% on the first day on June series.

Updated: May 29, 2020 16:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Both benchmarks indices had gained 5% each in the last two trading sessions. (ANI)

Domestic equity markets ended up for the third straight day on Friday ahead of the release of GDP data for January-March quarter of 2019-20, which may show growth contracting as much as 5%.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended points or 0.69% or 223.51 points up 32,424.10 levels and the Nifty50 settled at 9,580.30, 90.20 points or 0.95% on the first day on June series.

ONGC, Bajaj Auto and ITC were among the gainers on Sensex. Vodafone Idea Ltd gained over 30% on report that Google is in talks to buy a 5% stake in the company.

The Nifty sectoral indices were largely in the green, led by Nifty Realty and Nifty FMCG, up 4.28% and 2.97% respectively. IOC, Coal India, Wipro, ONGC and Gail were the Nifty top gainers, while top losers included Infosys, Adani Ports, TCS, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel.



Sensex had opened 0.5% lower at 32,041 while the NSE Nifty 50 index opened at 9,422, down 0.7%. Both benchmarks indices had gained 5% each in the last two trading sessions.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

RPSC Recruitment 2020: Online application window for 28 Physiotherapist posts to reopen on June 1
May 29, 2020 17:18 IST
Dravid asked ‘was I out?’, I said ‘no’: Latif recalls umpiring error
May 29, 2020 17:22 IST
Compensate HP farmers for loss due to rain, hailstorm: CPI M
May 29, 2020 17:10 IST
No trade with China through Shipki La this year
May 29, 2020 17:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.