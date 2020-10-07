Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Sensex gains 304 points, closes at 39,878; Nifty slips 78 points to close at 11,750

Sensex gains 304 points, closes at 39,878; Nifty slips 78 points to close at 11,750

Sensex gains 304 points, closes at 39,878; Nifty slips 78 points to close at 11,750

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 16:10 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BSE building in Mumbai. (PTI)

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 304 points on Wednesday, tracking gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and Infosys.

After opening on a weak note, the 30-share index gained ground to end 304.38 points or 0.77 per cent higher at 39,878.95.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 76.45 points or 0.66 per cent to close at 11,738.85.

Titan was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, climbing over 4 per cent, followed by Bajaj Auto, Maruti, Reliance Industries, ONGC and UltraTech Cement.



On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, NTPC and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

“Market recovered quickly in morning trade and traded in the green throughout the day led by autos ahead of the RBI policy,” said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

The newly-constituted MPC of the Reserve Bank began its three-day deliberations earlier in the day. The decision of the rate-setting panel will be announced on October 9.

Although the broader market was a bit lacklustre, sustained buying in cement and select pharma counters was seen during the day, he added.

According to traders, Indian investors are also eyeing the possibility of a domestic fiscal package announcement in the near term.

Meanwhile, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a mixed note, while Shanghai was closed for a holiday.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a negative note in early deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.59 per cent lower at USD 41.97 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee strengthened by 13 paise to settle at 73.33 against the US dollar.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Yogendra Yadav, farmers protest near Haryana Deputy CM’s house
Oct 07, 2020 16:12 IST
2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna
Oct 07, 2020 15:37 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police to take action against journalists who chase vehicles
Oct 07, 2020 15:58 IST
‘Must have called boyfriend to the field’: BJP leader’s shocker on Hathras
Oct 07, 2020 16:43 IST

latest news

Gold plunges Rs 694; silver up Rs 126
Oct 07, 2020 16:47 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Sahni-led VIP formally joins NDA, to contest on 11 seats
Oct 07, 2020 16:45 IST
Canadian entrepreneur advocates for ruthlessness and resourcefulness
Oct 07, 2020 16:44 IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: CSK eye third win against KKR
Oct 07, 2020 16:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.