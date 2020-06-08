Sections
Home / Business News / Sensex ends 83 points higher at 34,370; Nifty up 25 points at 10,167

Sensex ends 83 points higher at 34,370; Nifty up 25 points at 10,167

After surging over 640 points in early trade, the 30-share BSE index settled 83.34 points, or 0.24 per cent, higher at 34,370.58.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 16:06 IST

By Press Trust of India, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) jumped around 3 per cent during the day, hitting their one-year peak, after the company sold 1.16 per cent stake in its digital unit Jip Platforms to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for Rs 5,683.50 crore. (HT Photo)

Equity benchmark Sensex surrendered most of the day’s gains to end marginally higher on Monday as investors chose to book profits after a swift market rally.

After surging over 640 points in early trade, the 30-share BSE index settled 83.34 points, or 0.24 per cent, higher at 34,370.58.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty closed 25.30 points, or 0.25 per cent, up at 10,167.45.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, soaring around 7 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Titan, Infosys and Tech Mahindra.



Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) jumped around 3 per cent during the day, hitting their one-year peak, after the company sold 1.16 per cent stake in its digital unit Jip Platforms to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for Rs 5,683.50 crore.

Shares, however, closed 0.51 per cent lower as investors cashed in on recent gains. M&M, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank and Nestle India were also among the laggards.

Market opened on a positive note following positive cues from Asian peers as OPEC+ output cut extension for additional month, said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi.

However, during the afternoon session, benchmarks gave up most gains on profit-booking by traders after an almost 1,200 point rally in Nifty since last week, he added.

On the global front, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo settled with gains, while those in Europe were trading on a weak note.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.95 per cent to USD 42.70 per barrel.

On the currency front, the rupee settled on a muted note, up 3 paise, at 75.55 (provisional) against the US dollar.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Owl flies into home. Family’s giving it shelter until it decides to leave
Jun 08, 2020 16:55 IST
Chiranjeevi Sarja’s death leaves many in shock, south celebs pay tribute
Jun 08, 2020 16:56 IST
Hussain, Anderson Twitter banter leaves fans in splits
Jun 08, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Do gaz ki doori’ cannot become distance between BJP and people: Amit Shah
Jun 08, 2020 16:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.