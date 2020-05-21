Sections
Home / Business News / Nifty, Sensex rise after plans to ease air travel curbs

Nifty, Sensex rise after plans to ease air travel curbs

Sensex up by 150 points, Nifty at 9,079 in early trade

Updated: May 21, 2020 09:54 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sensex falls 24 points, Nifty at 9,079 in opening trade (PTI)

Indian shares rose on Thursday after encouraging corporate earnings reports and as the government said it plans to ease curbs on air travel, in a further relaxation of a weeks-long coronavirus lockdown that has bruised the economy.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.39% at 9,101.10 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.36% higher at 30,929.03.

Shares in Interglobe Aviation Ltd, which runs India’s largest airline IndiGo, jumped 7.6%, while second-biggest carrier SpiceJet climbed 4.9% after India announced a resumption of some domestic flights from May 25.

IndiGo was the top gainer on the Nifty 100 .



Better-than-expected March-quarter results from Bajaj Auto Ltd made the stock the top gainer on the Nifty 50 with a 5.8% rise.

Meanwhile, ICRA late on Wednesday sharply lowered its forecast for India’s gross domestic product in 2020-21, projecting a 5% fall, deeper than its earlier estimate of a 1%-2% decline. ICRA is a local unit of ratings agency Moody’s.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

AAI announces SOPs for flights: What is allowed at airports, what isn’t
May 21, 2020 10:44 IST
Manisha Koirala trolled for supporting controversial Nepal map
May 21, 2020 10:43 IST
Highest single-day rise in Delhi cases, total at 11k: Covid-19 state tally
May 21, 2020 10:44 IST
Anushka Sharma gets legal notice over casteist slur in Amazon’s Paatal Lok
May 21, 2020 10:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.