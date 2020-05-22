Sensex falls 262.36 points to 30,670.54 in opening session

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai: A man wears a mask and walks past the BSE building, as the Sensex crashed by nearly 3000 points, in Mumbai. (PTI)

Domestic equity markets opened lower on Friday tracking Asian peers following the fresh wave of US-China trade tensions.

Investors are also focussing on the press conference by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das at 10am.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened 110.12 points or 0.36% down at 30,822.78 while the NSE Nifty 50 opened 0.42% lower at 9,067.90.

Losses in automobile, financial, metal and FMCG stocks pulled the markets lower but gains in IT shares stanched the fall.

At 9:37am, Sensex traded at 30,970.45 or up 0.12% or 37.55 points and NSE was at 9,112.55 or up 6.30 points or 0.07%.

RIL shares rose nearly 1% after it announced that private equity firm KKR will invest Rs 11,367 crore in its digital arm, Jio Platforms, for a 2.32% stake.

The transaction values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

This follows investments from Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity and General Atlantic, this will be the fifth investment in Reliance Industries.