Sensex and Nifty open down, take cue from Asian markets

People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI)

Domestic stock markets opened down on Wednesday tracking Asian indices as the country remained in a lockdown, with few exceptions, to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 160.39 points to 31,293.12 in the opening session and NSE Nifty 50 slipped 42.10 points to 9,163.50.

At 9:16am, the Sensex was down 86.17 points or 0.27% at 31367.34, and the Nifty down 22.30 points or 0.24% at 9183.30.

ONGC, GAIL, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy’s, and Bharti Infratel were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while BPCL, IOC, Axis Bank, ITC, and Asian Paints led the losses.

All sectoral indices, except Nifty Pharma, were trading on the red at the opening. Nifty Energy, Nifty FMCG, and Nifty Bank fell over 1% each, while Nifty Auto shed 0.9%. Nifty IT and Nifty Fin Services also lost 0.5% at the opening.

The benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty gave up early gains to end down about 1% on Tuesday while the rupee recovered by 10 paise to close at 75.63 against the US dollar. The BSE Sensex index fell 810 points from the day’s highest of 32,2634.

Asian markets were trading mixed in the morning as oil prices retraced some of their overnight gains.

Benchmark Brent crude jumped nearly 14% to settle at $30.97 a barrel overnight and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures soared more than 20% to close at $24.56 a barrel on hopes for a recovery in vehicle traffic and fuel demand.

US stocks rose overnight to extend gains from the previous session as oil prices soared to their highest level in a month, lockdown restrictions began to ease in the US and Europe, and Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their potential coronavirus vaccine began human trials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.5%, S&P 500 gained 1.7% and Nasdaq Composite added 2%.

(With agency inputs)