Sensex gains 200 points up, Nifty over 12,500 tracking positive global cues

The S&P BSE Sensex was up 212.75 points or 0.50% to 42,810.18 in opening session while the NSE Nifty 50 index was at 8,889.15 up 0.11%. In the pre-opening session, Sensex rose 318 points and Nifty had topped 12,556.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 09:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

On Monday, the Nifty closed up 1.61% and the Sensex index ended 1.68% higher. (PTI)

Domestic markets opened up on Tuesday as they tracked positive global cues even as votes were being counted in the Bihar assembly elections, where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and opposition Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance are in a direct contest.

The S&P BSE Sensex was up 212.75 points or 0.50% to 42,810.18 in opening session while the NSE Nifty 50 index was at 8,889.15 up 0.11%. In the pre-opening session, Sensex rose 318 points and Nifty had topped 12,556.

On Monday, domestic markets had closed at a record high as Democrat Joe Biden’s win in the US presidential election led to a weaker dollar, fuelling hopes for more fund inflows into emerging markets, with domestic IT stocks gaining after a report said the president-elect planned to ease policy on work visas.

The Nifty closed up 1.61% and the Sensex index ended 1.68% higher. Both the indexes rose to all-time highs during the session, scaling 42,645.33 and 12,474.05, respectively. The dollar hit a 10-week low on Monday as investors heralded Joe Biden’s election as US president, raising expectations that a calmer White House could boost global trade and foster easy monetary policy.



The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, rose 0.5%.

In Mumbai, the Nifty IT index rose as much as 2% a day after news portal Moneycontrol published a report sourced from PTI saying Biden planned to increase limits on H-1B work visas. Such visas help firms employ Indian workers in the United States. IT sector heavyweight Infosys gained nearly 3%.

Banking stocks were also among the session’s top gainers. The sector’s main sub-index rose about 2.7% and closed higher for a sixth consecutive session. Private-sector lender ICICI Bank and Axis Bank closed up 4.9% each.

Drugmaker Divi’s Labs advanced 5.4% after the company on Saturday reported a higher profit for the September-quarter. Among the major decliners were drugmaker Cipla, which fell 2.9% after it reported its quarterly results on Friday.

(With agency inputs)

