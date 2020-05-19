Sections
Home / Business News / Sensex, Nifty open up; ONGC, Bharti Airtel top gainers

Sensex, Nifty open up; ONGC, Bharti Airtel top gainers

The S&P BSE Sensex opened 1.4% higher at 30,450 while the NSE Nifty 50 opened at 8,961, up 1.57%.

Updated: May 19, 2020 09:52 IST

By Hindustan Times,

Sensex jumps 421 points to open at 30,450; Nifty rises 92 points to 8,915 (PTI)

Domestic equity markets opened up on Tuesday after Monday’s declines, tracking positive cues from global markets as several countries eased lockdown norms.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened 1.4% higher at 30,450 while the NSE Nifty 50 opened at 8,961, up 1.57%.

Sensex had ended down 1,068.75 points or 3.44% at 30,028, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended at 8,823, down 3.32% on Monday.

At 9:36am, Sensex was up 282.63 or 0.94% up at 30,311.61 and Nifty at 8,906.40 level, higher 0.94%.



Bharti Airtel gained on Sensex despite posting a loss in the March quarter earnings, the scrip was up 5.36%. HDFC, ONGC, Powergrid and Kotak Bank followed the telecom giant.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Bank and the Nifty Auto index opened with gains of over 2% while the Media, Metal, PSU Bank and Realty indices saw gains of 1-1.5% each.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

COVID-19: Serie A further suspended until June 14
May 19, 2020 09:47 IST
Covid-19 state tally: No new cases in Delhi, tally at 10,054; 8 more deaths reported  
May 19, 2020 09:50 IST
Govt committed to bring back migrants safely, says Yogi
May 19, 2020 09:44 IST
Tripura professor builds robot to help Covid-19 frontline warriors
May 19, 2020 09:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.