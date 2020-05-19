Sensex, Nifty open up; ONGC, Bharti Airtel top gainers

Sensex jumps 421 points to open at 30,450; Nifty rises 92 points to 8,915 (PTI)

Domestic equity markets opened up on Tuesday after Monday’s declines, tracking positive cues from global markets as several countries eased lockdown norms.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened 1.4% higher at 30,450 while the NSE Nifty 50 opened at 8,961, up 1.57%.

Sensex had ended down 1,068.75 points or 3.44% at 30,028, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended at 8,823, down 3.32% on Monday.

At 9:36am, Sensex was up 282.63 or 0.94% up at 30,311.61 and Nifty at 8,906.40 level, higher 0.94%.

Bharti Airtel gained on Sensex despite posting a loss in the March quarter earnings, the scrip was up 5.36%. HDFC, ONGC, Powergrid and Kotak Bank followed the telecom giant.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Bank and the Nifty Auto index opened with gains of over 2% while the Media, Metal, PSU Bank and Realty indices saw gains of 1-1.5% each.