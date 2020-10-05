Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Sensex jumps 430 points in opening session to trade at 39,130; Nifty at 11,500

Sensex jumps 430 points in opening session to trade at 39,130; Nifty at 11,500

Analysts said that going ahead, Indian market’s focus will shift to corporate earnings announcements, with the result season beginning this week.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 09:46 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Mumbai

A man walks wearing a mask next to the Bombay stock exchange building. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty started the session on a high note on Monday, powered by financial and technology stocks amid positive cues from Asian markets.

The BSE Sensex rallied over 253.33 points or 0.65 per cent to trade at 38,950.38 and the NSE Nifty rose 93.45 points or 0.82 per cent to 11,510 in opening deals.

On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank, TCS, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Axis Bank were among the top gainers – surging as much as 5 per cent.

Asian markets were trading higher, taking cues from positive global sentiment.



Analysts said that going ahead, Indian market’s focus will shift to corporate earnings announcements, with the result season beginning this week.

Besides, news related to Covid-19 and updates on the US Presidential election will also be closely tracked, they said.

In the previous week’s last trading session on Thursday, the BSE Sensex surged over 629 points or 1.65 per cent; while the NSE Nifty advanced by more than 169 points or 1.51 per cent.

Domestic markets were closed on Friday on account of ‘Gandhi Jayanti’.

In the holiday-shortened week gone by, the Sensex advanced 1,308.39 points or 3.49 per cent, and the Nifty rallied 366.70 points or 3.31 per cent.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

CBI raids 15 locations related to Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
Oct 05, 2020 09:51 IST
India-US 2 plus 2 on Oct 26-27, geospatial pact BECA to be signed
Oct 05, 2020 07:31 IST
With 74,442 new Covid-19 cases and 903 deaths, India’s tally goes past 6.6 million
Oct 05, 2020 09:48 IST
Bihar Assembly Polls: Cong set to finalise first list of candidates today
Oct 05, 2020 07:37 IST

latest news

Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 42nd GST Council meeting today
Oct 05, 2020 09:57 IST
JEE Advanced Result 2020 to be declared shortly; know about major changes in JoSAA counselling
Oct 05, 2020 09:55 IST
‘He doesn’t get the kind of recognition he should’: Dhoni praises Fleming
Oct 05, 2020 09:54 IST
Political expediency changing faces of electoral alliances in Bihar
Oct 05, 2020 09:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.