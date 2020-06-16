Sensex jumps 700 points in opening session; Nifty reclaims 10,000-mark
All stocks in the 30-share barometer were in the green.IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank, surging 3-4%, were top Sensex gainers, followed by Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank.
Indian equity indices opened in green on Tuesday as BSE Sensex climbed over 700 points and the broader Nifty reclaimed 10,000-mark.
The benchmark equity indices rallied over 2% higher tracking firm cues from global peers. Sensex jumped 725.86 points to 33,954.66 while Nifty surged 201.10 points to 10,014.80.
On Monday, Sensex tanked 552.09 points or 1.63% to close at 33,228.80. Intra-day, the index fell over 857 points before staging a mild recovery towards the fag-end of the session. Similarly, the NSE Nifty tumbled 159.20 points or 1.60 per cent to settle at 9,813.70 amid .
The stock benchmarks had on Monday crashed over 1.6% in line with global selloffs as fears over a second wave of coronavirus infections in some countries dented economic recovery hopes.
(With agency inputs)