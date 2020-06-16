Sensex jumps 700 points in opening session; Nifty reclaims 10,000-mark

Indian equity indices opened in green on Tuesday as BSE Sensex climbed over 700 points and the broader Nifty reclaimed 10,000-mark.

The benchmark equity indices rallied over 2% higher tracking firm cues from global peers. Sensex jumped 725.86 points to 33,954.66 while Nifty surged 201.10 points to 10,014.80.

All stocks in the 30-share barometer were in the green.IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank, surging 3-4%, were top Sensex gainers, followed by Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank.

On Monday, Sensex tanked 552.09 points or 1.63% to close at 33,228.80. Intra-day, the index fell over 857 points before staging a mild recovery towards the fag-end of the session. Similarly, the NSE Nifty tumbled 159.20 points or 1.60 per cent to settle at 9,813.70 amid .

The stock benchmarks had on Monday crashed over 1.6% in line with global selloffs as fears over a second wave of coronavirus infections in some countries dented economic recovery hopes.

(With agency inputs)