Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Sensex, Nifty end day with gains; HCL top gainer in Sensex pack

Sensex, Nifty end day with gains; HCL top gainer in Sensex pack

While Sensex finished 112.77 points or 0.28% higher at 40,544.37, Nifty rose 23.75 points or 0.20% to end day at 11,896.80.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 16:02 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral, Mumbai

A screen on the facade of BSE building displays stock prices in Mumbai (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad)

Domestic equity benchmark Sensex ended 113 points higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in HDFC Bank, HCL Tech and Infosys amid a rebound in the global markets.

The 30-share BSE index settled 112.77 points or 0.28 per cent higher at 40,544.37. The broader NSE Nifty rose 23.75 points or 0.20 per cent to 11,896.80.

HCL Tech was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 4 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, L&T, TCS, M&M, Nestle India and Infosys.

On the other hand, ONGC, PowerGrid, NTPC, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC and SBI were among the laggards.



According to traders, the domestic stock market was broadly driven by buying sentiment in index-heavyweights HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys and TCS.

Further, positive cues from global markets too buoyed investor mood here, they said.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended on a positive note, while Tokyo settled in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading with gains in early deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.33 per cent lower at USD 42.48 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee depreciated by 12 paise to close at 73.49 against the US dollar. PTI ANS ABM ABM

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

FATF plenary meeting: What next for Pakistan?
Oct 20, 2020 15:36 IST
South Kashmir witnesses second encounter in 2 days, 4 terrorists eliminated
Oct 20, 2020 15:52 IST
On PM Modi’s address to nation, Chirag Paswan’s appeal to LJP candidates
Oct 20, 2020 16:52 IST
‘His opinion’: Kamal Nath responds to Rahul Gandhi disapproving ‘item’ remark
Oct 20, 2020 15:23 IST

latest news

Centre prioritises vaccine for healthcare workers
Oct 20, 2020 17:07 IST
US elections 2020: Stage set for third presidential debate between Trump and Biden
Oct 20, 2020 17:07 IST
‘Will adversely affect...’: Rajasthan opposes RBI getting control of cooperative banks
Oct 20, 2020 17:05 IST
Keeping pregnant mothers safe, and ensuring newborns secure
Oct 20, 2020 17:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.