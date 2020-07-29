Sections
Home / Business News / Sensex, Nifty fall as Reliance drags on profit taking, autos decline

Sensex, Nifty fall as Reliance drags on profit taking, autos decline

Oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance’s shares fell as much as 4.9% after eight days of gains, that pushed the company’s market capitalization to more than 13 trillion rupees ($173.82 billion).

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 17:27 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai, Bengaluru

A man reacts as he looks at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (REUTERS)

Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday as investors took profits in the country’s most valuable stock Reliance Industries after an eight-day rally, while weak earnings at Maruti Suzuki weighed on auto stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended down 0.86% at 11,202.85 and the S&P BSE Sensex finished 1.1% lower at 38,071.13.

Oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance’s shares fell as much as 4.9% after eight days of gains, that pushed the company’s market capitalization to more than 13 trillion rupees ($173.82 billion).

Reliance dragged the Nifty energy index down 1.6%, with refiner Bharat Petroleum also falling 1.7%.



Reuters reported, citing company officials, that Indian refiners are cutting crude processing and shutting units for maintenance as local fuel demand falls and global refining margins are weak.

However, global shares rose slightly, with the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, rising around 0.1%, as investors hoped the U.S. Federal Reserve would continue its accommodative stance.

In Mumbai, the Nifty auto index fell about 1.2% as Maruti reported a quarterly loss, for the three months to June, for the first time since its listing in 2003.

Shares of Maruti, India’s biggest automaker by market share, fell as much as 2.5%, while rival carmaker Mahindra and Mahindra shed 2.7% and motorcycle maker Hero Motocorp dropped 2.3%.

The Nifty IT index also dropped about 0.9%, after gaining for three days in a row. HCL Technologies declined 2.7%.

Food and beverage giant Nestle India Ltd was down 2.8% after the company reported a marginal rise in profit for the June quarter on Tuesday.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, however, topped the Nifty gainers on Wednesday and rose 5.28% after the company reported a profit that beat estimates.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Don’t pay extra when booking via travel agent on Vande Bharat flights: Govt
Jul 29, 2020 17:43 IST
7 injured in blast at a quarter in elite academy for civil servants
Jul 29, 2020 17:43 IST
Third minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet tests positive for Covid-19
Jul 29, 2020 17:42 IST
Namrata was asked question on Count Dracula at Miss India 1993. Watch video
Jul 29, 2020 17:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.