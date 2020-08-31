Sensex, Nifty fall over 2.34% as banks drag amid fresh border tension with China

A trader is seen monitoring the BSE index at a brokerage firm in Mumbai in this file photo. Indian markets fell sharply on Monday after the Indian Army said it had foiled an attempt by Chinese troops to change the status quo on the border in a fresh flare-up between the two countries. (PTI Photo)

Indian markets fell sharply on Monday after the Indian Army said it had foiled an attempt by Chinese troops to change the status quo on the border in a fresh flare-up between the two countries.

The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 931.74 points or 2.36% at 38,535.57 and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark was at 11,369.15, down 278.45 points or 2.39%, paring all gains.

On Nifty50, IndusInd Bank and Sun Pharma were the top losers while ONGC and Bharti Infratel remained the top gainers of the day. ONGC and TCS were the only gainers on the 30-share Sensex.

The rupee ended slightly lower on Monday due to the volatility in the equity market. The rupee closed at 73.62 against the US dollar against Friday’s close of 73.40.

A statement from the Indian Army said soldiers had pre-empted “provocative military movements” by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to change the status quo in the intervening night of August 29 and 30. It added that these actions “violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements” during the standoff in eastern Ladakh that had started in early May.

The government will release the gross domestic product (GDP) numbers for the first quarter of the current financial year at around 5:30pm. Experts have said India’s June-quarter GDP could be worst since the publication of quarterly data in 1996.

Sensex had rallied over 500 points in early trade on Monday driven by gains in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank amid persistent foreign fund inflow and positive trend in global equities. In the previous session, Sensex ended 353.84 points or 0.90% higher at 39,467.31, while Nifty surged 88.35 points or 0.76% to close at 11,647.60.

