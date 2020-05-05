Sections
Home / Business News / Sensex, Nifty end lower; bank, financials drag

Sensex, Nifty end lower; bank, financials drag

At 3:25pm, the 30-share S&P BSE Sensex was down 246.04 points or 0.78% at 31,469.31, and the NSE Nifty 50 index was lower at 81.15 points or 0.87% at 9,212.35.

Updated: May 05, 2020 16:28 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A man reacts as he looks at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India. (Reuters/ File photo)

Domestic equity markets gave up opening gains and ended nearly 1% lower on Tuesday, dragged by banking and financial shares.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 261.84 points or 0.83% to close at 31,453.51 and NSE Nifty 50 indexes fell 87.90 points to 9,205.60. The BSE Sensex index fell 810 points from the day’s highest of 32,2634.

The Sensex and Nifty had opened on a positive note on Tuesday tracking positive Asian shares but failed to sustain gains as trading progressed.

State Bank of India (SBI) was the top loser, down 4.64%, among BSE stocks, followed by Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank, which fell 3.76% and 3.38% respectively.



SBI share price hit a 52-week low of Rs 168 apiece on Sensex amid a choppy trade after hitting the day’s high of Rs 181.80 per share.

Mahindra & Mahindra was among the top gainers, which was up by 3.12%. Power Grid Corp and ONGC gained 2.93% and 2.61% respectively.

Mahindra & Mahindra was the top gainer in Nifty, up 3.21%, followed by Power Grid Corp and ONGC, which gained 2.89% and 2.68% respectively. Reliance Industries, NTPC, Bharti Infratel, HCL Tech, Eicher Motors were the other prominent gainers in the Nifty.

Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, Coal India, Bajaj Finserv, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Gail, Cipla, ICICI Bank were among prominent losers in the Nifty.

Domestic investor sentiment remained volatile despite positive cues from the global market, amid a rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country, they said.

Bourses in Hong Kong ended over 1% higher, while those in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were closed for a holiday.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with significant gains.

The rupee surged 10 paise to provisionally close at 75.63 against the US dollar. International oil benchmark Brent crude futures rallied 7.02% to $29.11 per barrel.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indians stranded abroad to pay for flights getting them home, says minister
May 05, 2020 17:46 IST
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
May 05, 2020 14:05 IST
Covid-19 update: 46,711 infected in India, 1,583 deaths recorded
May 05, 2020 17:46 IST
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
May 05, 2020 15:33 IST

latest news

Covid-19: IIT Kanpur, BDL ink pact to make affordable ventilators
May 05, 2020 17:45 IST
Day after 24 test positive at Meerut’s vegetable market, panic grips vendors and buyers
May 05, 2020 17:45 IST
Cat chilling on a clothes-drying rack proves that it does what it wants
May 05, 2020 17:42 IST
CoD, FIFA makers likely lockdown winners as video games see huge demand
May 05, 2020 17:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.