Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high as banks, Reliance gain

Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high as banks, Reliance gain

The NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.38% to 13,163.9 by 0449 GMT and was on course for a third straight session of gain, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.34% at 44,770.56.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 11:45 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni, Mumbai

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India. (Reuters)

Indian shares scaled a record high on Thursday, led by banks and Reliance Industries, as Covid-19 vaccine developments globally and a slowing pace of virus spread at home supported sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.38% to 13,163.9 by 0449 GMT and was on course for a third straight session of gain, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.34% at 44,770.56.

Both indexes have hit record highs in 10 of their last 17 sessions, gaining more than 11% in November on record inflows from foreign institutional investors.

Boosting sentiment was news that Britain became the first Western country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, with doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available from next week for those at high risk.



In India, the daily rise in coronavirus cases stayed below 40,000 for the fourth straight day on Thursday.

“There is some optimism in the market about economic recovery given the success of the vaccine and the government’s tackling of the pandemic,” said Ajit Mishra, vice president, research at Religare Broking.

“There were concerns over whether India would need another round of lockdowns, but those have faded.”

The Nifty Bank Index climbed 1.1% after sliding 1.2% in the previous session. Top private-sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd was the biggest boost to both indexes, rising as much as 1.8%.

Reliance Industries Ltd, India’s largest company by market value, rose 1% to its highest in more than a week.

Data released late Wednesday showed India’s trade deficit narrowed 21.93% in November from a year earlier, as imports fell sharply compared to the drop in exports.

Investors are now awaiting the outcome of a three-day meeting of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee that ends on Friday, where the central bank is widely expected to stand pat on interest rates.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh arrives to meet home minister Amit Shah over farmers’ stir
Dec 03, 2020 12:14 IST
‘What does PM stand by’: Rahul Gandhi on Centre’s stand on Covid-19 vaccine
Dec 03, 2020 12:08 IST
Amit Shah assures Tamil Nadu, Kerala CMs of help over Cyclone Burevi
Dec 03, 2020 10:56 IST
Farmers’ protest: Closed border points affect vehicular traffic in outer, east Delhi
Dec 03, 2020 10:00 IST

latest news

China testing blunders stemmed from secret deals with firms
Dec 03, 2020 12:20 IST
Battered but unbowed by Covid, Tokyo’s gay district forges stronger ties
Dec 03, 2020 12:18 IST
Ahead of talks with govt, farmers block Ghaziabad-Delhi side of NH-9
Dec 03, 2020 12:25 IST
Kajal Aggarwal’s sister shares real and reel versions of actor’s wedding
Dec 03, 2020 12:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.